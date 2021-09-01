Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 406,299 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,299 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Equitrans Midstream worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,996 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,190 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783,967 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,429,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,104,000 after buying an additional 1,725,754 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

