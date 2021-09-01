Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 309,853 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.