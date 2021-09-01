Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,652 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $134.45 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

