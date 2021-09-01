Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 60,865 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,865 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.13) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.