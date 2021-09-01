Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262,343 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.55. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.