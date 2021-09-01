Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 277.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $278,429. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $251.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.47. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.