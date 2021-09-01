Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 64.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

