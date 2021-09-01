Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 29.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of TWTR opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

