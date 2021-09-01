Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 460,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

