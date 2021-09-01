Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,718,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after acquiring an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

