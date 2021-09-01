Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $6.64 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

