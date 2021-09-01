Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,041 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Church & Dwight by 28.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

NYSE CHD opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

