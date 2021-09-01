Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,363 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equifax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after buying an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.24. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $273.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.