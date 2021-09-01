Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,559 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $700.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 12 month low of $292.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.53.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

