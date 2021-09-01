Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,095 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of FTI Consulting worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,658,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after acquiring an additional 239,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 24.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares during the last quarter.

FCN stock opened at $139.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.61. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

