Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $356.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.18 and a 200-day moving average of $361.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

