Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Amdocs worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.56. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

