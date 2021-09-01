Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,080 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of J2 Global worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in J2 Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

