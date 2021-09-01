Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,956 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

