Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 18,950 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

ZBH stock opened at $150.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.22. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

