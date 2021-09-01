Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 250,882 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,448 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 250,882 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.