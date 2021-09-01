Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 253,642 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,642 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

NYSE KR opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

