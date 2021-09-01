Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,206 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth $62,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $34.58 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA dropped their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

