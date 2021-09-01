Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 94,004 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94,004 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.