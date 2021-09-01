Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $5.20 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

TOL opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

