Lotto (LOTTO) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $24.83 million and $2,621.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

