Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 71,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 76,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Lotus Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

