LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

