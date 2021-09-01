LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 684,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.41% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 46.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 39.8% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDT. Barclays lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

