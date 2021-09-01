LSV Asset Management Sells 238,350 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of International Bancshares worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 103,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

