LSV Asset Management Sells 30,800 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.46% of GMS worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of GMS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

GMS opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

