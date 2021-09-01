LSV Asset Management Sells 830,600 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 830,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,105,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

