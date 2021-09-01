Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after buying an additional 212,282 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

LULU opened at $400.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

