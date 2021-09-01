Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $400.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.16. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

