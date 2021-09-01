Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.53 Million

Brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to post sales of $292.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.85 million and the lowest is $289.20 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $295.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.51.

Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

