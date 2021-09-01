LunchMoney (LMY) Price Hits $0.0027

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $332,273.90 and $1,307.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

