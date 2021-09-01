Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.35% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.10.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,785. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

