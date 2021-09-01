LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,637. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

