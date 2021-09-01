M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

