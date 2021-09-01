M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Up to $64.39

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.39, but opened at $67.04. M/I Homes shares last traded at $67.45, with a volume of 3,189 shares.

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,448,000 after buying an additional 141,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

