Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Macy’s worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

