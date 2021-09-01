Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells C$10,638.00 in Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 1,800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$10,638.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,596,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,162,460.47.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Raymond Heung sold 300 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$1,803.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Raymond Heung sold 3,400 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$20,468.00.

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.20.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800001 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

