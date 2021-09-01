Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells C$10,638.00 in Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 1,800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$10,638.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,596,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,162,460.47.
Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Raymond Heung sold 300 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$1,803.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Raymond Heung sold 3,400 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$20,468.00.
Shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.20.
About Madison Pacific Properties
Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.
Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.