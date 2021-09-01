Maecenas (ART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $207,713.07

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $207,713.07 and $69.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00837796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00112074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047911 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

ART is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars.

