Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,403 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after buying an additional 262,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 502.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

