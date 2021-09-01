Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 600,000 Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $2,248,000.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Shares of BSKYU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,188. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSKYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.