Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 612,668 Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 612,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 1.75% of Aurora Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $991,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AURC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 17,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,773. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

