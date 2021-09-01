Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DISAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,676. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

