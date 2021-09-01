Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 600,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 2.13% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth about $505,000.

DNAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,823. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

