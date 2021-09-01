Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 544.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,905. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $130.27 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average is $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

