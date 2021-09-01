Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $6.07 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

DNAA stock remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,600. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

